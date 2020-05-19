May 4, 1933 - May 18, 2020 Ray Harrison Barger, 87, of Hickory, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was born in Catawba County May 4, 1933, the son of the late Harry and Nellie Bost Barger. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Arrowood, Burnell Clontz and Betty Jean Martin; and two brothers, Cecil Barger and Everett Barger. Ray was well known for being the owner/operator of B&B/Ray Barger Monuments, and retired from the City of Hickory after 30 years as Superintendent of Sanitation Department. He served in U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ray was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather, and a caring and generous soul who spent his life giving to others. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Dolly Sanders Barger of the home; daughter, Robin Barger Hoyle of Hickory; grandsons, Jim M. Willis II and wife, Carmine, of Hickory, and Steven F. Willis and wife, Twana Hudson-Willis, of Columbia, S.C.; granddaughter, Jenny H. Cook and husband, Rodney, of Hickory; great-granddaughters, Raegan Willis, Kolleen Willis and Kalie Cook, all of Hickory; great-grandsons, Steven Gerret Willis of Columbia, S.C., Will Cook of Hickory; and brother, Richard Barger and wife, Jeanette of Conover. A special thanks to a friend and caregiver, Jena Watts, and special friend, Rick Watts. Ray will lie-in-state Wednesday, May 20, from 12 to 7 p.m., and Thursday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Hillside Baptist Church in Brookford. The family will not be present. Due to the NC Laws pertaining to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be Thursday, May 21, at 2 p.m., at Hillside Baptist Church with the Rev. David Crump officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview City Cemetery with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 544. Memorial gifts may be made to Hillside Baptist Church, 217 South Center St., Hickory, NC 28602. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
