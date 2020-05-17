August 17, 1943 - May 12, 2020 Mrs. Marilyn Anderson Barger, 76, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health. Marilyn was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Catawba County, to the late Avery Tellis Anderson and Betty Heavner Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lee Barger; and brothers, Steve Anderson and Jerry Anderson. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey L. Barger, of Connelly Springs; sister, Barbara Anderson Miller, of Icard; granddaughters, Ashleigh Barger and Allison Barger, of Connelly Springs; great-grandsons, Carter Lee Watson and Brayden Allen McMurray; great-granddaughter, Nova Leigh Messer; nieces, Cindy Miller Greene and Sherry Anderson; nephew, Scott Anderson; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. A private memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 19, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. Inurnment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Hickory. www.heritagefuneralserviceS.com.
