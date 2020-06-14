Barger, Floyd Thomas "Tom"

January 27, 1956 - June 5, 2020 Floyd Thomas "Tom" Barger Jr., of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in his home. He was born January 27, 1956 in Hickory. Tom was a proud U.S.M.C. veteran who served from 1975 to 1981, when he was honorably discharged. During his time as an active duty Marine, he was stationed in India and Belgium on Embassy duty. He was also an avid reader and would read anything he could get his hands on. He enjoyed fishing with fellow veterans whom he called his friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Thomas Barger Sr.; mother, Dorothy Agnes Duggan Barger; and brother, Alan Barger. He is survived by his daughter, Hailey Barger; grandson Jayden Barger; sisters, Shirley Ledford and husband, Jim, Cathy Smith; brother, Michael Barger; and several nieces and nephews. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 15, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex. Those attending are asked to gather at 215 Heroes Dr., in Mountain Home, Tenn., by 12:50 p.m., to process to the shelter. The cemetery requires all those in attendance to wear appropriate protective face coverings and to adhere to staff guidance on social distancing, The family welcomes donations to Mountain Home V.A. Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services www.morrisbaker.com
