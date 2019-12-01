HICKORY Vincent Clay Barbour, 31, left this world suddenly Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born Aug. 19, 1988, to Vincent Keith Barbour and Linda Martin Barbour in Catawba County. Clay was a very good man with a loving heart and a wonderful father to his three daughters. Clay was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert Martin Sr. and wife, Evelyn Martin; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Huffman Barbour. Survivors include his parents, Keith and Linda Barbour of the home; daughters, Peyton Barbour, Baileigh Barbour, Kennedy Barbour all of Hickory; brother, Matthew "Matt" Barbour of the home; paternal grandfather, Cecil M. Barbour Jr. of Taylorsville. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
