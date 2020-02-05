May 20, 1939 - February 2, 2020 Donald J Barbersek, 80, of Conover passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Trinity Village in Hickory. Donald was born May 20, 1939, in Genesee, Mich., to the late Edward and Ardis Chapman Barbersek. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conover and was a U.S. Navy veteran. After retiring from the Navy, Don began a second career with the New York Power Authority in White Plains, N.Y., where he worked as a QA Engineer. During his lifetime Don traveled all over the world and lived in 12 states. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Barbersek. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Stimer Barbersek, of the home; daughter, Dawn Barbersek of Hickory; son, Dan Barbersek and wife, Tracy of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Janice Nozka and husband, Mitch; three grandsons, Christopher and Trevor Barbersek and Allen Califana; great-grandchildren, Alina and Malachi Nozka; and stepbrother, William Atkinson. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church in Conover with Dr. Gary Royals officiating. Burial will be in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Conover. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
