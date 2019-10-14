HICKORY Michael Banks, 61, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at his residence Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, following a short battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 7, 1958, in Mitchell County to the late Frank James and Julia Josephine Banks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Lisa Propst Banks; children, Alisha Parham and spouse, Anthony Plude, Josh Banks and fiancée, Kirstie Capps; grandson, Lincoln Plude; two brothers, Bruce Banks and wife, Brenda, James Banks; two sisters, Ernestine Laws, Linda Smith and husband, Johnny; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Michael worked at Lee Industries for 19 years and was of the Baptist faith. He loved fishing, camping, and his grandson Lincoln, who was the light of his life. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m., at Wilkies Grove Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Kenneth Bryant. The family will receive friends at the church from 3:30 to 5 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
