NEWTON Betty Joyce Price Huffman Ballew, 89, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford. Born March 22, 1930, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Alphonso and Emma Jane Jenkins Price. Betty was a member of May's Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Johnnie Huffman; daughter, Patricia Huffman Gentry; and two brothers, Clifford Price and Glenn Price. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Luther D. Ballew of the home; brother, Charles Ray Price of Maiden; and sister, Geraldine Hahn of Newton. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Burke Mortuary in Maiden, with the Rev. Dr. Jason Guyer officiating. Burial will follow in the May's Chapel U.M.C. Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to May's Chapel U.M.C., 1707 May's Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Ballew family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
