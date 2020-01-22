HICKORY Max William Ballard, 73, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence. Max was born July 26, 1946, the son of the late Ralph Junior and Edith Avery Ballard. Max served in the Marine Corps for eight years as a Corporal during the Vietnam War as an aviation machinist. He was awarded the National Defense Service medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Vietnamese Campaign Medal. He also support the veteran's initiatives and Toys for Tots. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Zachary. Max was survived by his wife of 39 years, Vickie Vanhoy Ballard; daughters, Michelle Isaacs and husband, Mark, Wendy Bradford and husband, Christopher, Tina Johnson and husband, Kenneth, Michelle Smith and husband, Jody, and Lynnette Ballard; grandchildren, Mason, Luke, Sydney, Jack, Madison, Brandon, Dustin, Casey, Lathan; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jayla, Sophie; and sisters, Shirley Watts and husband Steve, and Brenda Foriska and husband, Danny. Funeral services will be held at Open Door Baptist Church in Longview, Thursday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Shawn Davis officiating. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow service. The family will receive friends at this evening (Wednesday, Jan. 22), from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Door Baptist Church, 3310 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; and to the Marine Corps League Catawba Valley Detachment 1163 Hickory, 1615 12th St Dr. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Ballard family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
