John Luther Ballard CONOVER John Luther Ballard, 67, of Conover died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his residence. Born July 28, 1952, he was the son of John and Frances Ballard, who preceded him in death. John was a hardworking man who loved the lake. He enjoyed being outdoors and was your all around handyman who could fix mostly anything. You would always see him outside busy working on something. He will always be remembered as someone who willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he knew needed help. Until the end he fought a good fight and was courageous and humorous. John will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by girlfriend, Sharon Sutherland; two daughters, Tina B. Herman of Belmont, Crystal B. Heglar and husband, Kelly C Hegler Jr., of Stanley; five grandchildren, Cody Herman, Madison Herman, Alexis Weed, Shyloh Heglar and Morgan Athey. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Ballard family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
