GRANITE FALLS Steve Edward Ball, 64, of Granite Falls, passed away at his residence Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born July 25, 1955, in Tazewell County, Virginia, to the late, James Junior Ball Jr. and Gay Lilly Totten Ball. He worked for MDI as a lift operator, was a very avid fisherman and loved spending time outdoors. Survivors include his wife and soulmate of44 years, Deborah Lynn Stafford Ball of the home; two daughters, Kathryn Ball, and Courtney Ball and companion, Shannon Wilska; two beautiful grandchildren who he adored dearly, Faith Ball, and Hayle Huff; two brothers, George Junior Ball and Ronald Dale Ball, and family. No services are scheduled at this time, but will be announced later by Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Steve Edward Ball. Condolences may be made to www.bsgranite@bass-smithfuneral.com