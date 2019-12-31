HICKORY Ralph E. Baker, 91, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Brookdale Falling Creek, 29th Ave. NE in Hickory, after a period of declining health. He was born April 9, 1928, to the late Lee Roy Baker and Ora Hollar Baker in Catawba County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Sellers Baker; two brothers, Wade E. Baker and Earl E. Baker; and four sisters, Irene McBride, Eva Teague, Elsie Starnes and Verna Bolick. Survivors include his son, Ralph E. Baker Jr. and wife, Julie, of Hickory, Jacky L. Baker and Jeannie H. Pierce of Hickory; six grandsons, Marcus Baker, Ryan P. Baker, Kirsten Wilson of Hickory, Daniel Baker, Matthew Baker of Asheville, and Brandon Pierce of Hickory; and eight great-grandchildren. Ralph retired from Chair Craft as supervisor of the sanding room. He was a lifelong member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church and served as an usher. He was an avid gardener and cook and enjoyed his family. He was a loving and faithful husband to his wife, Marie Baker, for 59 years. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church ELCA. The funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 3 p.m., at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church ELCA with the Rev. Leonard Bolick officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryan Baker, Brandon Pierce, Marcus Baker, Daniel Baker, Matthew Baker and John Wilson. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran ELCA Church, 2259 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 Hickory Funeral Home is serving the Baker family.
Baker Sr., Ralph E.
Service information
Jan 1
Visitation
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
2:00PM-2:45PM
St Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA
2259 12th Ave NE
Hickory, NC 28602
Jan 1
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
3:00PM
St Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA
2259 12th Ave NE
Hickory, NC 28602
