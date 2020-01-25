Samuel "Lyn" Baker VALE Samuel "Lyn" Baker, 57, of Vale, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Duke University Hospital. Born Sept. 29, 1962, in Catawba County, he was the son of Evelyn Landis Baker of Hickory and the late Sammie Edgar Baker of Knoxville, Tenn. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sammy J. Baker and Sarah Francis Baker; aunt and uncle, Gwen and Kermit Brock; and mother-in-law, Alma Martin. Lyn was a truck driver with Willis Shaw Trucking. He loved the mountains, fishing and Tennessee Volunteer football. Along with his mother, Lyn is survived by his wife, Vickie Martin Baker; two sons, Shane Baker and wife, Karen, of Holly Springs, Cody Baker of Vale; grandchildren, Logan, Jaeden, Maddox, Anniston, Ridge and Brayden Baker; father-in-law, Max Martin of Hickory; brother, Glen Allen and wife, Kim, of Vale; brother-in-law, Michael Martin and wife, Lauren, of Hickory; sister-in-law, Marybeth Dority of Hickory, nieces: Natalie, Tina, Yardley, Jennifer and Marie; nephews, Michael, Tyler, Jacob and John; aunt, Sylvia Messer of Hickory; his Knoxville, Tenn. family, Jamie McCowan "Sis" and husband, Chase; Jennifer, Todd, and Nicholas Grady; Travis, Chanté and Jarrett; and Julie and Ryan Hunter. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan.27, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Jaie Warlick officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association, 128 S. Tryon St., #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Samuel "Lyn" Baker. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
