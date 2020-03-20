Rodney Baker March 17, 2020 Rodney Layne Baker, 56, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to the currect government restrictions. Arrangements will be announced at a later time. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
