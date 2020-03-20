Rodney Baker March 17, 2020 Rodney Layne Baker, 56, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to the currect government restrictions. Arrangements will be announced at a later time. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

