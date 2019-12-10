VALDESE Dorothy Lee Huffman Baker, 84, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at College Pines Nursing Center, following a period of declining health. Mrs. Baker was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Burke County, to the late Russell R. Huffman and Annie Belle Icard Poe. She was employed for many years with Mom and Pop's Ham House in Hickory and Curley's Fish Camp. She was most recently employed by Rock Drug Store as a clerk. Dorothy was a member of St. John Baptist Church. Survivors include her siblings, Gladys Glazebrooks and husband, Junior, of Granite Falls, Rachel Lail of Connelly Springs, Paul Huffman and wife, Betty, of Morganton, and Olin Huffman and wife, Jan, of Connelly Springs. Also surviving are a number of special nieces and nephews; two cousins, Althea Newton, Janet Stacey; and a good friend, Linda Mabrey. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. John Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tony Dyson officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Baptist Church, 6141 St. Johns Church Ave., Connelly Springs, NC 28612; or the charity of your choice. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.