VALDESE Dorothy Lee Huffman Baker, 84, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at College Pines Nursing Center, following a period of declining health. Mrs. Baker was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Burke County, to the late Russell R. Huffman and Annie Belle Icard Poe. She was employed for many years with Mom and Pop's Ham House in Hickory and Curley's Fish Camp. She was most recently employed by Rock Drug Store as a clerk. Dorothy was a member of St. John Baptist Church. Survivors include her siblings, Gladys Glazebrooks and husband, Junior, of Granite Falls, Rachel Lail of Connelly Springs, Paul Huffman and wife, Betty, of Morganton, and Olin Huffman and wife, Jan, of Connelly Springs. Also surviving are a number of special nieces and nephews; two cousins, Althea Newton, Janet Stacey; and a good friend, Linda Mabrey. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. John Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tony Dyson officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Baptist Church, 6141 St. Johns Church Ave., Connelly Springs, NC 28612; or the charity of your choice. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725