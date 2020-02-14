October 23, 1949 - February 12, 2020 Abbie Leigh Baker, 70, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Baker was born Oct. 23, 1949, in Mecklenburg County to the late Mack Baker and Susan Sherrill Baker. She was self-employed as a cosmetologist. Survivors include her two sons, David and Steven Sigmon, both of Hickory; stepdaughter, Gwenn Hefner and husband, Ralph, of Catawba County; two grandsons, Nicolas Sigmon and Elijah Sigmon; and two stepgrandchildren, Logan and Kristen Hefner. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday Feb. 19, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Shane Epps officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com