February 12, 2020 Abbie Leigh Baker, 70, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Seasoned Firewood ********************* $80. pick up truck load. Larger loads available. Call 828-244-1219
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449