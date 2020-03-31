March 28, 2020 Josephine Laura Cannata Bajorek, 99, formerly of Dania, Fla., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton, just two weeks before her 100th birthday. She is survived by sons, Julian "Jay" (Sylvia), and Robert (Pam); daughter, Betty Kimball (Ted); as well as seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Cooking and baking were her passions. She was famous for her homemade pizza, cannoli, and cutlets, which she happily shared with family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Foundation, 3975, Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com

