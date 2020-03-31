March 28, 2020 Josephine Laura Cannata Bajorek, 99, formerly of Dania, Fla., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton, just two weeks before her 100th birthday. She is survived by sons, Julian "Jay" (Sylvia), and Robert (Pam); daughter, Betty Kimball (Ted); as well as seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Cooking and baking were her passions. She was famous for her homemade pizza, cannoli, and cutlets, which she happily shared with family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Foundation, 3975, Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897