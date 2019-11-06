MORGANTON Barbara Smith Baird, 84, of Morganton, left this world to be in the presence of the Lord, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. She was born in Burke County, Saturday, Aug. 31, 1935, to the late Charles Raymond Smith and Virgie Lail Smith. Barbara was a charter member of Amherst Baptist Church where she was Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. She worked at Drexel Furniture, Southern Devices and Grace Hospital, and retired from Catawba County DSS. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick Baird; brothers, Ellis, W.C. and Paul Smith; and sister, Rebecca S. Newton. Barbara is survived by her husband of 66 years, Clyde H. Baird; children, Denise Anthony of Morganton, Gregory Baird (Vickie) of Inman, S.C., Christopher Baird (Vickie) of Morganton, and Tashia Fisher (Jerry) of Conover; grandchildren, Matthew Anthony, Sarah Bennett, Thomas Baird, Amanda Davenport, Zack Baird, Danielle Adams, and Anthony Fisher; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The homegoing celebration will be held at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Revs. Ernie Wilson and Jon McDivitt officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
