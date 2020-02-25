February 24, 2020 William Harold Bailey, 70, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m., at Joy Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Bailey family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.