January 5, 1938 - March 3, 2020 Kenneth Oscar Bailey Sr., 82, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A graveside service with military honors to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends following the service. www.bennettfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Bailey Sr. , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Graveside
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
Providence Memorial Cemetery
W NC Hwy 10
Catawba, NC 28609
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Graveside begins.

Tags