January 5, 1938 - March 3, 2020 Kenneth Oscar Bailey Sr., 82, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A graveside service with military honors to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends following the service. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
11:00AM
W NC Hwy 10
Catawba, NC 28609
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239