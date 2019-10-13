HERNDON, VA. Carl Wallace Baggett Sr., beloved husband and father, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He retired from AL Hutton and Frye Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gladys Leach Baggett. He is survived by two sons, Carl Baggett Jr., of Reston, Va., and John Wang of the home. Carl was a devoted Catholic, husband and father who had a huge heart. A private service and burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
