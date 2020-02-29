July 13, 1937 - February 28, 2020 Jerolyn Stallings Auton, 82, of Hickory passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home. Jerolyn was born July 13, 1937, in Cleveland County to the late Clayton Vernon and Tallie Simmons Stallings. She was a member of Springs Road Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert "Hoot" Auton; sister, Janice McCaslin; two brothers, Donald and Bill Stallings; and son-in-law, Donnie Parker. She is survived by two daughters, Theresa Parker of Conover and Brenda Abernethy and husband, Randy, of Vale; two sons, Robert "Buster" Auton and wife, Mary, of Conover and Wayne Auton and wife, Libby, of Hickory; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jack Stallings and wife, Frankie, of Florida, Larry Stallings and wife, Nancy, of Hickory, Harold Stallings and wife, Nancy, of Asheboro; two sisters-in-law, Virgie Stallings and Poneze Stallings; and brother-in-law, Thurman McCaslin. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 2, at Springs Road Baptist Church in Hickory with Pastor Jeffrey Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Newton. Memorials may be made to Springs Road Baptist Church, 3580 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring in Newton. The family extends a special thank you to Carolina Onocology, Diane Fox and Trish Stillion and Carolina Caring, Dana Walker and Nancy Allen. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton www.burkemortuary.com

