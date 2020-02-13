February 11, 2020 Kenneth Lee Austin, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away at his home Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was born to the late Walter Theodore and Edith Little Austin in Catawba County. He worked for the NC Department of Transportation in Alexander County as a motor grader operator and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Kenneth was an active man, constantly doing something. He rode his bicycle daily, enjoyed being out on his boat and riding his motorcycle and horses; most of all he loved doing these things with his grandchildren. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon Icenhour Austin of the home; one son, Stacy Austin (Janet); one daughter, Erica Austin and fiancé, Curt Starr; two grandsons, Isaac and Matthew; and one granddaughter, Rylan Austin, all of Taylorsville; one sister, Wanda Echerd (Jim) of Lenoir; one brother, Dale Austin (Deloris) of Granite Falls; and three nieces, Leesha Austin Buehlmann (Alex) of Switzerland, Monica Austin Johnson (Mike) of Taylorsville, and Brianna Echerd of Lenoir. Visitation for the Austin family will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Friday, Feb. 14, from 3 to 3:45 p.m., with the graveside service following at 4 p.m., in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Mark Morris and Mike Johnson will be officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service. Condolences may be sent at www.alexfuneralservice.com.

