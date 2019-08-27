VALE Everette Leroy Austin, 76, of Old Shelby Road in Vale passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Aug. 14, 1942, in Catawba County, he was a son of the late Nellie Mae Austin. He was retired from Monarch Leather and was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Houser. Survivors include a brother, Donald Austin of Vale; a sister, Betty Houser of Vale; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with the Revs. R.A. Brackett and Tony Sayer officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 8840 Cooksville Rd., Vale, NC 28168; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Fallston.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
