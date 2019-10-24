Carolyn Atwood LIVINGSTON, MO./ HICKORY Carolyn Loretta Berry Atwood, 69, of Hickory passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Shoup's Grove Baptist Church at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Atwood family.