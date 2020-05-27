April 8, 1954 - May 20, 2020 Melba Jean Cannon Atkinson, 66, of Newton, went home peacefully to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her residence, from an extended illness. Born April 8, 1954, in Valdese, she was the daughter of the late Ralph James "Jim" Cannon and Betty Sue Cannon Cannon. Melba was a stay at home mother, an Office Manager at Sunrise Appliance in Hickory and an Accounts Payable clerk at Newton Conover City Schools. She graduated from Hudson High School and Catawba Valley Community College. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover, where she taught Sunday school. She is survived by her husband, Arthur A. "Alex" Atkinson of the home; son, Robbie Atkinson and wife, Jennifer, of Charlotte; sisters, Brenda Killian and husband, Billy, of Taylorsville, and Lorraine Burns and husband, Bill, of Granite Falls; brothers, Dennis Cannon and wife, Sherry, of Taylorsville, and Donald Cannon of Granite Falls; two grandsons, Liam and Brady Atkinson of Charlotte; and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at Woodlawn Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ed Yount officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 440 7th St. Pl SW, Conover, NC 28613; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Ave., Suite 101B, Charlotte, NC 28204; or the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10016. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory www.willisreynoldsfh.com