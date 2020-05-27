April 8, 1954 - May 20, 2020 Melba Jean Cannon Atkinson, 66, of Newton, went home peacefully to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her residence, from an extended illness. Born April 8, 1954, in Valdese, she was the daughter of the late Ralph James "Jim" Cannon and Betty Sue Cannon Cannon. Melba was a stay at home mother, an Office Manager at Sunrise Appliance in Hickory and an Accounts Payable clerk at Newton Conover City Schools. She graduated from Hudson High School and Catawba Valley Community College. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover, where she taught Sunday school. She is survived by her husband, Arthur A. "Alex" Atkinson of the home; son, Robbie Atkinson and wife, Jennifer, of Charlotte; sisters, Brenda Killian and husband, Billy, of Taylorsville, and Lorraine Burns and husband, Bill, of Granite Falls; brothers, Dennis Cannon and wife, Sherry, of Taylorsville, and Donald Cannon of Granite Falls; two grandsons, Liam and Brady Atkinson of Charlotte; and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at Woodlawn Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ed Yount officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 440 7th St. Pl SW, Conover, NC 28613; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Ave., Suite 101B, Charlotte, NC 28204; or the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10016. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory www.willisreynoldsfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! ¶ Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE 12 yr. parts and labor warrant…
Buying Coin Collections, Gold/Silver, By Apt. FREE Appraisals. Bill Watts Inc. 704-938-3472 703 MOORESVIILE RD 28081
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934