GRANITE FALLS Anthony "Tony" Robert Atkin, 60, of Granite Falls passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home in Granite Falls. He was born June 1, 1959, in Landstuhl, West Germany, son of Jean Elizabeth Bell Atkin and the late Robert Byron Atkin. He was a member of the last graduating class of Granite Falls High School in 1977, and served in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1981 at Ft. Meade, Md., and Augsburg, West Germany as a specialist in the Army Security Agency. Upon his honorable discharge from serving his country, Tony embarked on a remarkable life. He lived and worked in North Carolina, Colorado, and Arizona. Tony traveled extensively on his Harley-Davidson motorcycles to all parts of our country, encountering many adventures. Tony was a unique individual with many talents and passions, among them include carpentry, mechanics, rancher, biker, gardening, and being an artist. Tony's passion of woodworking known as, "Man in the Wall" led to many wonderful works of art, including bowls, "knotties," canes, fruit, eggs, acorns, and so much more. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Robert B. Atkin. In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include older brothers, Andrew S. Atkin and partner, Dorothy Nurminen, and James A. Atkin and wife, Anna Atkin; younger sisters, Catherine A. Hicks and husband, Allen Hicks, and Jennifer Bell and partner, Jason Dinkins; nephew, Ian Atkin and wife, Cierra Atkin; nieces, Lindsay Atkin, Rochelle Medvec, Nichole Harris and husband, Ryan Harris, Amanda Medvec, Caitlyn Buchanon, and Ivy Rose Buchanon; great-nephews, Sawyer Harris and Ryland Medvec; great-niece, Adley Harris; his partner, Mary "Bear" Padgett; numerous cousins all over the world; and his beloved pets. The family will receive friends at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow in the chapel at 12 p.m. The Rev. Karla Woggon from Hickory Episcopal Church of the Ascension will officiate. Military honors will be rendered. Tony loved J.R.R. Tolkien's quote, "All that is gold does not glitter, not all those who wander are lost; the old that is strong does not wither, deep roots are not reached by the frost. From the ashes a fire shall be woken, a light from the shadows shall spring; renewed shall be blade that was broken: the crownless again shall be king." Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary and condolences may be posted at www.mackiefh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
