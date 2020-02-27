April 22, 1934 - February 25, 2020 Edna "Faye" Hildebrand Asherbraner, 85, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care of Hudson. Born April 22, 1934, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Mamie Childers Hildebrand. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 15 brothers and sisters. Faye was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and various committees, including the bereavement meal committee. A great cook, she worked in the cafeteria of the Hickory Public School System for 25 years. Faye was a great encourager who built up all those around her. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, John Asherbraner; three children, Robert Asherbraner, Eugene Asherbraner, and Glenda Roberts (Reggie); two grandchildren, Melissa Conn (Ryan) and Staff Sgt. Adam Roberts; and one great-grandson, Gavin Harrington. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Bert Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. She will lie in state 30 minutes prior to services. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
