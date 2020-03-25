July 18, 1928 - March 24, 2020 Alfred Edward Asherbraner, 91, of Hickory, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after a period of declining health Born in Catawba County July 18, 1928, he was the son of the late Dock and Minnie Townsend Asherbraner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Costner Asherbraner; sister, Ruby Sparks; and three brothers, Cecil, Garland and J.D. Asherbraner. He is survived by his son, Tim Asherbraner and wife, Sandea, of Hickory; granddaughters, Liza Asherbraner of Hickory, and Aimee and husband, Josh Orr; and great-grandson, Saylor all of Hickory. Special thanks to Kathy Estes, family friend and care giver, to Alfred and his late wife, Helen. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 26, at 2 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206