July 18, 1928 - March 24, 2020 Alfred Edward Asherbraner, 91, of Hickory, passed away at his residence, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after a period of declining health Born in Catawba County July 18, 1928, he was the son of the late Dock and Minnie Townsend Asherbraner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Costner Asherbraner; sister, Ruby Sparks; and three brothers, Cecil, Garland and J.D. Asherbraner. He is survived by his son, Tim Asherbraner and wife, Sandea, of Hickory; granddaughters, Liza Asherbraner of Hickory, and Aimee and husband, Josh Orr; and great-grandson, Saylor all of Hickory. Special thanks to Kathy Estes, family friend and care giver, to Alfred and his late wife, Helen. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 26, at 2 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

