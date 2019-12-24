TAYLORSVILLE Donald Ray Arrowood, 70, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. A visitation for the Arrowood family will be held at Liledoun Baptist Church, 2628 Liledoun Rd. in Taylorsville, Friday, Dec. 27, from 5 to 6:15 p.m., with a memorial service following at 6:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
Arrowood, Donald Ray
To send flowers to the family of Donald Arrowood, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-6:15PM
5:00PM-6:15PM
Liledoun Baptist Church
2628 Liledoun Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
2628 Liledoun Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Memorial Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
6:30PM
6:30PM
Liledoun Baptist Church
2628 Liledoun Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
2628 Liledoun Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Memorial Service begins.