January 10, 1944 - March 1, 2020 Judith Ann Hasenjager Arnold, 76, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Brian Center Hickory. Judith was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Hamden County, Mass., and was the daughter of the late Edmund and Ruth Hasenjager. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donald Richard Arnold. Survivors include her daughter, Ann McIntosh and husband, Phillip; brother, Edmund Hasenjager and wife, Judith; sister, Ruth White; grandchildren, Thomas Siegel and wife, Beth, and Jacob Siegel and fiancée, Brenna Shea Horney; and great-grandchild, Magnolia Siegel. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 9, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1 to 1:30 at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wheels for the World, P.O. Box 3333 Agoura Hills, CA 91376-3333; and or Phillips C. McIntosh's medical expenses at Attorney Wayne Clontz, 400 E Meeting St., Morganton, NC 28655. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

