CATAWBA Minnie Lorene Setzer Arndt, 92, of Catawba, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. She was born Jan. 28, 1927, in Catawba County, the daughter of Edgar Marvin Setzer and Mary Ellen Cloninger Setzer. In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Long Arndt. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tony Lee Arndt and wife, Mindy, of Mooresville, John Timothy Arndt and wife, Dawn, of Hickory; grandsons, Eric Arndt, Alexander Arndt; and sister, Peggy Benfield. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont, with the Rev. Rich Irwin officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Arndt family at www.drumfh-conover.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. View U.M.C., 1248 Balls Creek Rd., Claremont, NC 28610. The Arndt family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.