Arndt, David Willis

June 21, 1945 - May 26, 2020 David Willis Arndt, 74, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was born June 21, 1945, in Iredell County, the son of the late Willis Murray Arndt and Hazel Elizabeth Queen Arndt. A resident at Abernethy Laurels, in Newton, Mr. Arndt grew up in Catawba, was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School and CVCC, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a retired volunteer firefighter at Catawba Fire Department, a reserve law enforcement officer with the Catawba County Sheriff's Department, and Claremont Police Department. His life work was in knitting mills as a machine fixer. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Slatton; wife, Nancy Little; niece, Anna Smith; and a nephew, Paul Smith. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Margaret Shell, of Morganton; nephews, Scott Slatton and wife, Angie, of Blythewood, S.C., and their children, Abbie and Joshua; Russell Slatton and wife, Katherine, of Hartsville, S.C., and their children, Nolan, Lucas and Caitlyn. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Catawba United Methodist Church Cemetery in Catawba with the Rev. Stephen Shytle officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Catawba U.M.C., 207 E. Central Ave., Catawba, NC 28609; or Caroling Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
