HICKORY Pamela Lackey Armstrong, 51, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Pamela Lackey Armstrong.