RUTHERFORD COLLEGE Mrs. Norma Epley Annas, 80, of Rutherford College, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Valdese. A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Annas family.