NEWTON Jerry Thomas Andrews, 78, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. A service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held Friday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m., at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 22, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church. The Andrews family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.