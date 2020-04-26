April 17, 2020 Virginia Dare Anderson, 83, died Friday, April 17, 2020. A longtime resident of Catawba County, of both Hickory and Newton, and previously of Clearwater, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Elmore and Estelle Sigmon Elrod. A loving wife and proud mom, she was a devoted grandmother to her grandsons. She was a meticulous bookkeeper in the construction industry for 28 years, and a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Clearwater. She enjoyed cooking, reading, collecting Hummel figurines, and achieving perfection with every aspect of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Elrod and sister, Brenda Griffith. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arthur William "Bill" Anderson of Newton; son, Todd Anderson and wife, Debbie; two grandsons, Christopher and Joshua Anderson; three sisters, Mary Ledford and Dorothy Huffman of Hickory, and Kaye Mundy of Newton; and brother, Charles Elrod of Youngsville. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made in Virginia's name to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
ROSE BROTHERS LAWNCARE & LANDSCAPING MOWING HEDGE TRIMMING FERTILIZING STUMP GRINDING MULCHING GARDEN PREPPING PINE STRAW PHILLIP & ISAAC ROSE 704-437-1552