GRANITE FALLS Sadie Starnes Triplett Anderson, 86, of Granite Falls, found her wings and ascended to heaven Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Caldwell County Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson. Sadie was born Oct. 9, 1932, in Caldwell County, the daughter of the late George Starnes and Hessie Oxford Starnes. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Triplett Wike; a sister, Rose Marie Starnes; two brothers, Jack Starnes, Tony Starnes; and husbands, Ralph Triplett Jr. and Reece Anderson. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Barbara Starnes Greene; daughters, Vickie Triplett, Cathie Triplett Hendrix; grandchildren, Michelle Wike, Cheona Hendrix; great-grandchildren, Grace Hendrix, Jordan Wike, Michael Kirby; and great-great-grandson, Talon Wike. She will also be sorely missed by numerous nieces and nephews and her granddaughter's former husband, Mike Hollar. Sadie was a member of Clover Baptist Church in Granite Falls. She loved to cook and had a variety of occupations. She was a dietician at Brian Center in Hickory, cut leather at furniture factories and co-owned a day care center with her best friend, Millie Triplett. A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m., at Clover Baptist Church in Granite Falls, with pastor Keith Childers officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Clover Baptist Church, Building Fund, 100 Pinewood Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Sadie Starnes Triplett Anderson. Online condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
