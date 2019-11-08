Lena Jerome Brittain Anderson GLEN ALPINE Lena Jerome Brittain Anderson, 94, of Glen Alpine, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at First Baptist Church of Glen Alpine, 205 Church St. in Glen Alpine. The funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the church. Sossoman Funeral Home is serving the family