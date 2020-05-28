Anderson, Kenneth "Ken"

July 31, 1948 - May 19, 2020 Kenneth "Ken" Eugene Anderson, 71, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Cambridge House in Hildebran, after battling Alzheimer's for 14 years. He was born July 31, 1948, in Winston-Salem, to the late Joseph Leon Anderson and Betty Dunn Anderson. Kenneth retired from Midstate Mills in Newton, where he was the director of purchasing. He loved his work at Midstate Mills and served many roles while there including serving as the liaison at the Hickory American Legion Fair where they sponsored the entertainment for many years, the Annual Azalea Festival in Wilmington, as well as working with the Midstate Mills stock car. Kenneth was an avid golfer and a proud 32 degree Scottish Rites member of the Freemasons of the Valley of Chattanooga, Tenn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph L. Anderson Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Jackie Thompson Anderson of the home; sons, Eric Speagle and wife, Sissy, of Maiden, Scott Hartsoe and wife, Sharon, of Archdale, Kelly Hartsoe and wife, Erin, of Randleman, Charlie Hartsoe and wife, Wendy, of Newton; daughters, Jessica James of Hickory, Katie Coggins and husband, Richard, of Hickory, Amber Minton and husband, Jason of Conover; sister, Patricia Good and husband, Lindon, of Hickory; sister-in-law, Frances P. Anderson of Chattanooga; lifelong friend and brother-in-law, Willard "Tom" Thompson and wife, Dot, of Gilbert, Ariz.; beloved 'Papa' to 13 grandchildren, Ashley Cline (Jonathan) of Hickory, Whitney Coggins (Jared) of Salisbury, Jordan Hartsoe (Hannah) of Randleman, Brooke Hartsoe of Orlando, Fla., Jordan Coggins (Alexis) of Charlotte, Jerod Hartsoe of Archdale, Shelby Minton of Conover, Peyton James of Carey, Jamison Coggins of Hickory, Davie Hartsoe of Newton, Tyler Minton of Conover, Emma Hartsoe of Newton, and Haileigh Minton of Conover; great-grandchildren, Hudson Cline and Liam Quarles; numerous nieces and nephews; and friend, Michael Long of Cambridge House. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Cambridge House and Medi Home Hospice for the loving care they provided. A memorial service to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Todd Good will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Cambridge House, 114 Tenth St. NE, Hildebran, NC 28637 or to Medi Home Hospice, 1955 Newland Hwy., Newland, NC 28657. Condolences may be sent to the Anderson family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Anderson family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
