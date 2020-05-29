Anderson, Kenneth "Ken" Eugene

July 31, 1948 - May 19, 2020 Kenneth "Ken" Eugene Anderson, 71, of Hickory passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Cambridge House in Hildebran, after battling Alzheimer's for 14 years. He was born July 31, 1948, in Winston-Salem to the late Joseph Leon Anderson and Betty Dunn Anderson. Kenneth retired from Midstate Mills in Newton, where he was the director of purchasing. He loved his work at Midstate Mills and served many roles while there including, serving as the liaison at the Hickory American Legion Fair, where they sponsored the entertainment for many years, the Annual Azalea Festival in Wilmington, as well as working with the Midstate Mills stock car. Kenneth was an avid golfer and a proud 32 degree Scottish Rites member of the Freemasons of the Valley of Chattanooga, Tenn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph L. Anderson Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are wife of 20 years, Jackie Thompson Anderson, of the home; sons, Eric Speagle and wife, Sissy, of Maiden; Scott Hartsoe and wife, Sharon, of Archdale, Kelly Hartsoe and wife, Erin, of Randleman and Charlie Hartsoe and wife, Wendy, of Newton; daughters, Jessica James, of Hickory, Katie Coggins and husband, Richard, of Hickory and Amber Minton and husband, Jason, of Conover; sister, Patricia Good and husband, Lindon of Hickory; sister-in-law, Frances P. Anderson, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; life-long friend and brother-in-law, Willard "Tom" Thompson and wife, Dot, of Gilbert, Ariz.; beloved "Papa" to 13 grandchildren, Ashley Cline (Jonathan), of Hickory, Whitney Coggins (Jared), of Salisbury, Jordan Hartsoe (Hannah), of Randleman, Brooke Hartsoe, of Orlando, Fla., Jordan Coggins (Alexis), of Charlotte, Jerod Hartsoe, of Archdale, Shelby Minton, of Conover, Peyton James, of Carey, Jamison Coggins, of Hickory, Davie Hartsoe, of Newton, Tyler Minton, of Conover, Emma Hartsoe, of Newton, and Haileigh Minton, of Conover; great-grandchildren, Hudson Cline and Liam Quarles; numerous nieces and nephews; and friend, Michael Long, of Cambridge House. The family would like to express their heart-felt gratitude to the staff of Cambridge House and Medi Home Hospice for the loving care they provided. A memorial service to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held Saturday, May 30, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. The Rev. Todd Good will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service, at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Memorials may be made to Cambridge House, 114 Tenth St. NE, Hildebran, NC 28637; or Medi Home Hospice, 1955 Newland Hwy, Newland, NC 28657. Bennett Funeral Service www.bennettfuneralservice.com
