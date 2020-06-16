July 17, 1968 - June 12, 2020 John Wesley Anderson, beloved son, husband, father and friend, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Carolina Medical Center. He was born July 17, 1968, in Wilmington, the son of the late Dr. Elbert C. Anderson and Martha Starnes Anderson. John was a graduate of New Hanover High School in Wilmington (1986), and proudly earned his rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 26 in Wilmington. He earned a B.A. and M.B.A. at Appalachian State University. John was a longtime employee of MDI Corporation in Hickory. From an early age, John loved the outdoors and enjoyed many days of surfing, fishing, hunting with his Dad and spending time with family at "The Island." In later years, he spent many happy times in the mountains with his wife, daughters and extended family. He is survived by the love of his life, Adrian Bradshaw Anderson; daughters, Logan Ainsley Anderson, Emersyn Claire Anderson and Marley Anderson, all of Granite Falls. He is also survived by siblings, Carl Anderson (Noemi) of Tampa, Fla., Martha Simmons (Russ) of West End, and Amy Connell (Larry) of Wilmington; his in-laws, Mike and Darlene Bryant of Lenoir; nephews, Ron Anderson (Joan), and the late Oleg Connell; nieces, Heather Edge (Chris) and Julia Johnson (Chris); and many aunts, uncles and cousins of the extended Anderson and Starnes family. A celebration of John's life will be held at Poovey's Chapel Baptist Church, Wednesday, June 17, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Nicky Waters officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory www.evansfuneralservice.com
