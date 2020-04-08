March 15, 1938 - April 6, 2020 Nancy Carolyn Lanier Anderson, 82, of Lincolnton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Anderson. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Lanier/Anderson family.
