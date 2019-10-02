GRANITE FALLS William Ross Anders, 50, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A celebration of William's life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Bass-Smith Granite Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., prior to services. Bass-Smith Granite is proud to be serving the family of William Ross Anders.
