February 15, 2020 Barbara Briggs Ammons, 70, of Burnsville and Connelly Springs, went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home in Connelly Springs. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Anderson "AN" and Aletha Laws Briggs, and the wife of David Ammons who died in 1996. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Ammons; siblings, Mary Ellen Murphy, Edgle, Clifton, Steven, and James West Briggs; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Briggs, who died Feb. 17, 2020. Barbara enjoyed being a caregiver, with a passionate love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing and her flowers. Surviving are her husband, David Keith Harding; sons, Doil Ammons and wife, Tammy, of Granite Falls, Richard Ammons and wife, Melanie, of Hickory, and Scottie Ammons of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Paige Sigmon and husband, Chris, Caleb Ammons, and Cory Ammons; granddaughter, Kayla Kelsey, Trey Byrd, Cayla Riley and husband, Jamie, and Natasha Wilson and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, Liam Wilson and Sawyer Riley, Addisyn and Liam Sigmon, and Emma Byrd; sisters, Opal Shook and husband, Charles, of Hickory, Maggie Wilmoth and husband, Arthur, and Flossie Fox and husband, Edison, both of Burnsville; brothers, Leonard Briggs of Chester, S.C., L. C. Briggs and wife, Sheryl, Willard Briggs and wife, Joan, of Hickory, Kenneth Briggs and wife, Janice, and Howard Briggs and wife, Jewell, both of Burnsville; and sisters-in-law, Carliss and Louise Briggs. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home in Burnsville. Family and friends will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Memorials may be made to Compassionate Care of WNC, 856 Georges Fork Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714. Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home https://www.holcombebrothers.com
