August 13, 1996 - March 14, 2020 Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, of Killen, Texas, formerly of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born Aug. 13, 1996, in Catawba County. Shaquan was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include his father, Christopher Lee Allred Sr. and his wife, Angela; his mother, Crystal Latoya Montgomery Banks and husband, Tony; four brothers, Christopher Lee Allred II, Devin Rinehardt, Ryan Rinehardt II, and Cory Mayfield; his paternal grandmother, Charlene Allred; his maternal grandparents, Gloria Montgomery and Jeffrey Horton; his nephew, Alijah Allred; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held for family members at 3 p.m., Friday, March 27, at Southside Cemetery. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM
315 14th Ave. Dr. S.W.
Hickory, N.C. 28602