STATESVILLE William "Bill" Allman Jr., 69, of Statesville, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Paterson, N.J., June 8, 1950, he was the son of William Allman Sr. and Sadie (Pruiksma) Allman of Prospect Park, N.J., who predeceased him. Bill graduated from Manchester Regional HS in Haledon, N.J. He is survived by his brother, Leonard "Len" Allman of Asheville; Jill Sipe of Conover; nephew, Richard Poll (Donnelle) and family of Byron Ct., Mich.; and nieces, Rachael Woodard (Scott) of Connelly Springs, and Rebekah (Kevin) McAveney and family of Pfafftown. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, at St Paul Lutheran Church, 1950 Salisbury Hwy. (Route 70), followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1950 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, NC 28677.

