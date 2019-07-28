STATESVILLE William "Bill" Allman Jr., 69, of Statesville, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Paterson, N.J., June 8, 1950, he was the son of William Allman Sr. and Sadie (Pruiksma) Allman of Prospect Park, N.J., who predeceased him. Bill graduated from Manchester Regional HS in Haledon, N.J. He is survived by his brother, Leonard "Len" Allman of Asheville; Jill Sipe of Conover; nephew, Richard Poll (Donnelle) and family of Byron Ct., Mich.; and nieces, Rachael Woodard (Scott) of Connelly Springs, and Rebekah (Kevin) McAveney and family of Pfafftown. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, at St Paul Lutheran Church, 1950 Salisbury Hwy. (Route 70), followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1950 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, NC 28677.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... No Job Too Small Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.