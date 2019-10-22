HICKORY Paul David Allen, 71, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 27, 1948, to the late Grady Clay Allen and Gladys Laws Allen in Catawba County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Allen; and sister, Barbara Taylor. Survivors include his wife, Dianne Allen of the home; son, Dwayne David Allen of Hickory; daughters, Dawn Roxanne Allen and fiancé, Jason Bassett, of Hickory, Crystal Allen Phillips and husband, Nick, of Hickory; grandchildren, Jessica Ethridge, Josh Allen, Jordan Ethridge, Kendrick Allen, Dillon Bassett, Xavier Phillips; great-granddaughters, Kaylee Allen, Laina McKinney; sister, Dale Allen; uncle, Bobby Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m., at Moriah Baptist Church, Pastor Andrew Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 ot 5 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
DARK AGED MULCH 100% Organic Aprox. 12 yards on full dump truck - $150 Delivered. Quantity Discounts Available Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-584-7240
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!