HICKORY Paul David Allen, 71, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 27, 1948, to the late Grady Clay Allen and Gladys Laws Allen in Catawba County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Allen; and sister, Barbara Taylor. Survivors include his wife, Dianne Allen of the home; son, Dwayne David Allen of Hickory; daughters, Dawn Roxanne Allen and fiancé, Jason Bassett, of Hickory, Crystal Allen Phillips and husband, Nick, of Hickory; grandchildren, Jessica Ethridge, Josh Allen, Jordan Ethridge, Kendrick Allen, Dillon Bassett, Xavier Phillips; great-granddaughters, Kaylee Allen, Laina McKinney; sister, Dale Allen; uncle, Bobby Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m., at Moriah Baptist Church, Pastor Andrew Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 ot 5 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.