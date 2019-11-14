Clifton Joseph Allen HICKORY Clifton Joseph Allen, 62, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m., at the Dennis Alvin Memorial Chapel of Allen Mitchell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory is serving the family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!