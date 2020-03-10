January 16, 1939 - March 6, 2020 Robert Gerald Alexander, 81, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 16, 1939, in Binghamton, N.Y., to the late Dorothy Ellen Shumaker Smith. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert M. Smith and his wife, Anne Alexander. Robert was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He worked as a time study engineer at the Kroehler Furniture Company in Binghamton, N.Y., Naperville, Ill., and Charlotte. He then worked as an engineer in furniture manufacturing in Chicago, Ill., before accepting a position at Hickory Chair Company in Hickory, as their plant engineer in 1971. After retirement, he worked some part-time hours at Target Co. and Kmart in Hickory. His hobbies were bowling, fishing, and working crossword puzzles. Robert is survived by daughters, Cynthia L. Alexander Quarella , Robin M. Alexander Taggart of Lisle, N.Y., and Cheryl L. Alexander Earle and husband, Mark of Hiddenite; grandchildren, Megan Taggart, Gregory Taggart, Mitchell Taggart, and Ashley Meyers and husband, Steve, all of Lisle, Morgan Adams and husband, Andrew, of Asheville, Jimmy R. Sweet, and Jonathan R. Sweet of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Trenton and Trevor Meyers of Lisle, Evelyn and Amelia Adams of Asheville; brother, Loren F. Alexander and wife, Fran, of Binghamton; sister, Karen L. Early and husband, Edward, of Sayre, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Bass-Smith Granite, Saturday, March 14, from 12 to 2 p.m. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Service information

Mar 14
family gathering
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Bass-Smith Granite
106 South Main St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
