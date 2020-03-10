January 16, 1939 - March 6, 2020 Robert Gerald Alexander, 81, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 16, 1939, in Binghamton, N.Y., to the late Dorothy Ellen Shumaker Smith. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert M. Smith and his wife, Anne Alexander. Robert was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He worked as a time study engineer at the Kroehler Furniture Company in Binghamton, N.Y., Naperville, Ill., and Charlotte. He then worked as an engineer in furniture manufacturing in Chicago, Ill., before accepting a position at Hickory Chair Company in Hickory, as their plant engineer in 1971. After retirement, he worked some part-time hours at Target Co. and Kmart in Hickory. His hobbies were bowling, fishing, and working crossword puzzles. Robert is survived by daughters, Cynthia L. Alexander Quarella , Robin M. Alexander Taggart of Lisle, N.Y., and Cheryl L. Alexander Earle and husband, Mark of Hiddenite; grandchildren, Megan Taggart, Gregory Taggart, Mitchell Taggart, and Ashley Meyers and husband, Steve, all of Lisle, Morgan Adams and husband, Andrew, of Asheville, Jimmy R. Sweet, and Jonathan R. Sweet of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Trenton and Trevor Meyers of Lisle, Evelyn and Amelia Adams of Asheville; brother, Loren F. Alexander and wife, Fran, of Binghamton; sister, Karen L. Early and husband, Edward, of Sayre, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Bass-Smith Granite, Saturday, March 14, from 12 to 2 p.m. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
+2
+2
+2
Service information
Mar 14
family gathering
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Bass-Smith Granite
106 South Main St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
106 South Main St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
Guaranteed delivery before Robert 's family gathering begins.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
MICHAEL BROWN
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540